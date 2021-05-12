Beyoncé Looks Fierce In Sexy Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit — See New Photos

No caption necessary! Beyoncé looked straight off the runway in an elegant Alessandra Rich sweater dress with a bold belt.

’80s vibes! Beyoncé, 39, is back with another sizzling look for the ‘gram. The Dangerously In Love singer rocked a black Alessandra Rich gown featuring an ultra-sexy thigh high slit. She posed up a storm against a pink draped background in the low cut, button down dress that was made up of a sweater material. A lace black bra peaked out from underneath the dress, along with white cuffs on both sleeves and her pointy sling back pumps.

In classic Queen Bey fashion, the posts — shared to Instagram on Wednesday, May 12 — included no caption. The Houston native‘s accessory game was on point as she draped herself in a stunning diamond necklace and bold, circle shaped earrings. As always with Beyoncé, the devil was in the details: she finished her look with a resin box clutch, small wire sunglasses and a bold, silver buckled belt reminiscent of Roger Vivier. Beyoncé kept her signature blonde locks center parted in the center, rocking a nude matte lip.

The Destiny’s Child alum has been more active on than usual on her Instagram account in recent months, sharing several of her fashionable looks. Last month, she took the platform to share candid snaps of her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Jay-Z in Las Vegas! The longtime couple headed to Sin City for a dinner at iconic Italian eatery Cipriani (revealed via the sugar package next to her delicious cappuccino).

She once again donned an Alessandra Rich ensemble, this time made out of a red-and-black tweed material. She opted for a fitted blazer-style top and altered hot pants, paired with a sheer tight and red satin pumps. Once again, her jewelry and accessories were on point with a silver choker and diamond earrings, along with a cool pair of mirror-like sunglasses. Ahead of their romantic getaway, Bey and Jay made a rare public appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards where she won awards for Black Parade and the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

Ahead of her IVY PARK drop in Jan. 2020, Beyoncé opened up about her philosophy around fashion and how she approaches her personal style. “I think it’s important to have great basics that you can wear again and again,” she said in a candid Q&A with ELLE magazine. “Versatility is a big part of IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces,” she explained, revealing she “saves” her “special pieces” for daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3.