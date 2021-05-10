John Cena’s Wife Shay Holds Tight To His Arm On Romantic Stroll Through Vancouver — New Photos

John Cena and his wife of roughly seven months, Shay Shariatzadeh, looked as cute as ever during their recent date night in Vancouver. Take a look at the sweet couple out and about!

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh looked so sweet during their May 8, 2021, stroll through Vancouver, BC! The couple, who’ve been married for roughly seven months, was spotted after getting some dinner in the stunning city. The former WWE star turned actor, 44, fashioned a pair of gray cargo shorts and a light jacket with a T-shirt underneath. John also maintained safety protocols by wearing a black protective mask over his mouth and nose amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Suicide Squad star’s incredible wife, 32, looked equally as casual and comfortable! The accomplished engineer sported a pair of leggings with comfy sneakers, a black top, and a cozy white and black sweater. Shay fashioned her hair by wearing it naturally and down, and also sported a black and white protective mask.

The couple looked absolutely adorable and so in love. Shay held on tightly to John’s hand as paparazzi snapped photos. John, however, got very playful with the photogs, throwing up a peace sign to the cameras during his stroll with Shay. Based on what fans could see from Shay’s expression, the move appeared to make her laugh!

Shay and John have truly been living on Cloud Nine since exchanging their wedding vows in October 2020. The two have been spotted out and about on more than one occasion, holding hands and enjoying some low-key outings together. Of course, John’s approach to his marriage, the actor’s second, is definitely different than previous relationships.

“I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy,” John teased about his relationship with Shay during a November 2019 interview. “Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we‘re not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he shared, seemingly referencing his very public relationship and split from Nikki Bella. Now, however, it seems that John is protecting his private life and keeping his marriage with Shay as personal and special as possible!