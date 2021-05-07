Miley Cyrus Rocks Punky Tartan Mini Skirt, Fishnets & A Garter After ‘SNL’ Rehearsals In NYC

Miley Cyrus transformed into a total punk princess with her fabulous, vintage look following her rehearsal for her upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance. Check out her bold look!

Miley Cyrus looked ready to rock her Saturday Night Live performance, when she was spotted out and about in New York City following her rehearsals for the upcoming episode! The “Prisoner” hitmaker, 28, was spotted heading back to her hotel in the Big Apple on May 6 after practicing for the upcoming May 8 telecast. For her rehearsal, Miley fashioned an epic look that was totally reminiscent of the punk movement in the United Kingdom.

The singer sported a high-waisted, tartan mini skirt in shades of red, blue, yellow, and black. She paired the skirt with fishnet stockings and a tank shirt that had the words “let it rock” written in all capital letters. Miley also fashioned a pair of black heels with the look and even sported a white garter high up on one of her thighs!

Along with the fierce outfit, Miley also rocked a cute, pixie style hairdo. Her blonde locks looked awesome and Miley accessorized the look with some bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings. Miley’s style choice was totally epic, but that’s nothing new for the Hannah Montana alum.

The singer has been fashioning a number of rocker chic looks as of late. Prior to her May 6 sighting, Miley was spotted wearing a colorful dress, which featured a floral design and bold cut. Before she was photographed in that look, Miley teased her upcoming SNL gig by wearing a pair of totally sheer, jeweled, high-waisted pants.

Miley is seriously rocking this era of her career, and fashioning each of her looks with a confidence all her own. The beloved singer is poised for an epic return to the SNL stage this Saturday, as she performs while SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosts. Miley is no stranger to the pressures of performing on SNL and has been making appearances on the variety comedy series since 2011. Fans cannot wait to see what Miley has in store for her performance!