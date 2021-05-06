Chrissy Teigen Shades ‘Tacky’ Women Who Outed Ben Affleck & Matthew Perry For Using Raya Dating App

Chrissy Teigen had some choice words for male celebrities looking for dates with hot young women on the dating app Raya, and the ladies who have been outing them lately.

Matthew Perry became the latest male celeb to get outed on social media for a cringeworthy exchange with a much younger woman after a match on the dating app Raya. Now Chrissy Teigen has chimed in with her thoughts. The queen of Twitter wrote on Thurs. May 6, “I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats.” Disses for everyone!

Chrissy’s brutally honest hot takes are so welcome now that she’s returned to Twitter after quitting the service on Mar. 24, saying, “The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively.” But the 35-year-old returned on Apr. 18, telling her 13 million followers, “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” adding “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

The Cravings cookbook author’s latest tweet was referring to two recent instances of gorgeous young women outing older male celebrities for hitting them up on the exclusive, members-only dating app Raya. Ben Affleck was the first to get name-checked by stunning 29-year-old influencer Nivine Jay. She initially posted a TikTok video on May 3 where she wrote, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

Nivine then showed the video of Ben chatting with her, with his face close to the camera asking “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” The video proved it was really the 48-year-old Justice League star hitting her up…and actively tracking her down via the ‘gram for unmatching him! The brunette stunner later said that she wasn’t trying to be mean with her post. ‘I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” Nivine told E! News. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

Now former Friends star Matthew Perry has been outed as a Raya date seeker. Pretty blonde TikTok user @kittynichole — real name Kate Haralson — shared a video where she looked at the camera with an exasperated look on her face. “When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you,” was written on the screen. She then showed the 51-year-old sitting way too close to the camera asking the then 19-year-old “Do you always touch your hair this much?” with a grin on his face.

Unlike Nivine, Kate says she had a motive for releasing the video of Matthew. “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” she told Page Six. She said the conversation never turned overtly sexual, but Matthew allegedly did ask if he was the same age as her dad. “It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was,” Kate added.