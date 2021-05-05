Kelly Ripa Channels Lisa Rinna By Showing Off Her Dance Moves On Instagram For Charity

Is there anything Kelly Ripa can’t do? The actress turned TV host shared a clip of herself dancing in her apartment, and even ended in the splits.

Kelly Ripa proved she’s a woman of many talents when she surprised her fans with a video of herself dancing. The All My Children alum took to Instagram on May 4 to share a clip of herself busting a move in her apartment, which she shares with her Riverdale star hubby Mark Consuelos and their three children. In the video, she performed a high-energy dance routine to the tune of “Electric Light” by Steph Amoroso, in an effort to raise money for nurses and frontline workers.

“A lightly edited choreo moment,” she wrote in her caption. “Because @isaacboots is a do gooder let’s help him say thank you to the hero nurses and front line hospital workers in association with NYU Langone. #danceanddonatechallenge.” The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host was armed with two large handheld paper fans while rocking a casual black hoodie and leggings.

At the end of the routine, which she appeared to be filming in her apartment, she dropped to the floor in the splits. “Just a FULL SPLIT! Queen!!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Wait! What?! Did you do the splits with FANS & NO HANDS?!!!” It was reminiscent of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna who has taken to Instagram on multiple occasions to share clips of herself dancing.

Of course, Kelly’s fans know she’s a multi-talented actress, TV personality, and a doting mom-of-three. She recently opened up about her youngest son Joaquin Consuelos heading to college in 2021. She got candid on an episode of her daytime show about her 17-year-old son’s struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia. “Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night….Mark got very emotional and very choked up,” she began, “because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college’ because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.”

The former soap actor explained that “through hard work and determination,” reading became “one of Joaquin’s favorite things to do” and he now has “lots of options” for university study. “I always say that dyslexia—for our family at least and if you read about it—can be quite a blessing,” Kelly said. “People panic in real-time because they don’t understand it. It’s a much often misunderstood learning difference. But kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues and signals.” The couple also share 23-year-old Michael and 19-year-old Lola.