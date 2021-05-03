See Pics

Justin Bieber Can’t Keep His Hands Off Hailey Baldwin As He Wraps His Arms Around Her In Miami

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
Miami, FL - Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021*
Justin Bieber gives Hailey a helping hand as they arrive at the Nice Guy to celebrate his new album release party with friends in West Hollywood. 25 Mar 2021
Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Bieber continue their romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos. The couple is clearly still very much in the 'honeymoon' stage of their relationship, stopping to share kisses during an afternoon at the beach. Hailey sported a printed pink string bikini and was seen carrying a clutch that read WIFEY. The model was also seen snapping photos of her husband who at one point went out to enjoy a ride on an electric kickboard. **Shot on March 21, 2021**
News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin showed off PDA while going on a shopping trip in stylish outfits on Saturday.

Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved they’re still just as smitten with each other as they were when they first got married during their latest outing! The singer had his arms wrapped around the model‘s waist when they were photographed on a shopping trip in Miami, FL on May 1. They were both wearing face masks and sunglasses and showed off stylish clothing during the PDA-filled moments.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin getting cuddly during a stroll in Miami.

Justin, who was also sporting dreadlocks, wore a dark green T-shirt and white shorts. He also added white socks and black and white Nike sneakers to the look. Hailey looked pretty in a red patterned mini dress with puffy short sleeves and white sneakers as she had her long locks tied back with a clip.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin walking in Miami.

Hailey’s dress seems to be the same one she wore in a recent Instagram photo that Justin posted. She was sitting down in front of a table while her sunglasses were still on in the snapshot. “Definition of a bad bitch aka strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can’t believe you chose me @haileybieber,” he lovingly wrote in the caption.

Justin and Hailey’s PDA pics and sweet messages about each other have been nonstop since they said “I do” in 2018. Although the “Baby” crooner admitted his own fame made the first year of married life “tough,” in a recent interview with GQ, it’s clear to see he hasn’t let it stop him from keeping Hailey close and appreciating every day with her.

Hailey has also opened up about how “young” she was when they got married but revealed why she felt it was the right decision at the right time, in an interview with ELLE. “I was married two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she told the outlet for its April 2021 issue. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”