Hailey Baldwin Slays In Tiny Pink Bikini After Justin Bieber Says He ‘Can’t Believe’ She ‘Chose’ Him

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to share two new stunning photos of herself posing outside in a pink bikini and giving a fierce look to the camera.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved she’s ready for the summer with her latest Instagram pics! The model looked incredible while wearing a tiny pink bikini while standing outside in two new snapshots. She had some of her hair down with multiple pigtails wrapped in matching pink hairbands and gave a serious look the camera.

Hailey captioned the set of photos with a single purse emoji and it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment her amazing look. “Wow,” some simply said while others called her “beautiful.” Another gushed about how “gorgeous” she is and another said the photos were “everything.”

Hailey’s epic bikini pics come just a few hours after her husband Justin Bieber, 27, took to his own Instagram page to share a photo of her and gush over her impressive traits. In the pic, which can be seen above, she was sitting down and wearing a red top that had patterns on it and puffy short sleeves. She also had sunglasses on as her locks were tied back with a clip.

“Definition of a bad bitch aka strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can’t believe you chose me @haileybieber,” Justin’s sweet caption read.

Although Hailey and Justin both often compliment each other on social media, they also remain open and honest about the ups and downs about their marriage. The “Baby” singer recently admitted that the first year of married life was “really tough” when he gave an interview to GQ last month. “Because there was a lot going back to the trauma” he had suffered from becoming so famous at such a young age.

“There was just a lack of trust,” he explained to the outlet. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”

Hailey and Justin shocked fans when they got engaged in July 2018, just two months into their rekindled romance. They were officially married in a NYC courthouse in Sept. of the same year and had a big wedding celebration with family and friends the following year.