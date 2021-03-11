Justin Bieber Reveals Wife Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Love Language’ & How She’s Been ‘Helpful’ In His Career

Justin Bieber has opened up the role his wife Hailey Baldwin has played in his life, and how she’s impacted his music career.

Justin Bieber, 27, got very candid about his marriage to supermodel Hailey Baldwin in a new interview with Billboard. The “Lonely” singer wasn’t shy about revealing just how much Hailey has changed his life, and what an important role she’s played since they said ‘I do’ two years ago. “One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book,” Justin, who referred to Hailey as “babe” throughout the interview, revealed. “She’s so structured and routine and so responsible.” The Canadian crooner later explained that his 24-year-old wife helped him “realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want.” The outlet also spoke to some of JB’s collaborators. “God really blessed him with her,” Poo Bear, who’s worked with Justin for most of his career, revealed. “He could have ended up with anybody. To get a female who actually is equally yoked and as heavy into Christianity as he is, it’s really a blessing.”

SB Projects president Allison Kaye, who has worked alongside Scooter Braun on Justin’s management tea, said Hailey was a “godsend,” adding, “Days that I know Hailey’s coming to set, I’m like, ‘This is going to be the greatest day ever’.” Later in the interview, the “Holy” hitmaker also revealed he expects the blonde beauty will tour with him. “We’re going to plan really cool excursions with the two us,” he said, adding that he’s “in a really good place” thanks in part to his wife.

“Hailey’s love language is just lying around watching a movie,” Justin added, before opening up about how much his life has changed since the struggles he faced in the early days of his career. “Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know?” he said. “All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn’t fulfilling for me.”