Hailey Baldwin Sends Love To ‘Favorite Human’ Justin Bieber On 27th Birthday: ‘I’m Grateful’ For You

Justin Bieber is feeling the love on his 27th birthday, thanks to wife Hailey Baldwin. Hailey celebrated her husband on his big 2-7 with the sweetest Instagram post, sharing a series of photos from throughout their marriage. The laughs, the adventures, the sunshine, the love? She wants that forever with her guy! What better time to tell everyone that than on Justin’s birthday?

“Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side,” Hailey captioned the March 1 post, adding a red heart emoji. Hailey’s first photo is an adorable selfie taken with Justin during what appears to be a romantic date night. Her giant engagement ring is on full display!

Other photos include a PDA shot from their September 2019 wedding, including her glamorous veil printed with the words “Till Death Do Us Party.” They’re kissing deeply after finally celebrating their nuptials one year after getting hitched at a courthouse. Hailey, 24, shared tons of cute PDA pics from various points in their relationship, as well. The model looks simply stunning in each and every photo, of course.

Just days before Justin’s birthday, the couple were spotted on a hot date while out in West Hollywood. Hailey waltzed into Catch looking like a million bucks while rocking the ultra sexy “Gia” dress from The Andamane, featuring a high-slit. Justin obviously looked enthralled with his stunning wife!