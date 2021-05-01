Cardi B Rocks Sheer Bodysuit & The New Grey Hair Trend With Bold Streaks – See Pics

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off a stunning black and lime green outfit in a series of photos and cheekily wrote about about how ‘famous’ she is in the caption.

Cardi B, 28, got attention from many of her Instagram followers on Apr. 30 when she posted a set of pics of herself looking amazing! The rapper posed in a black sheer bodysuit under a lime green crop top that was under a matching long-sleeved jacket that had grey cuffs. She added a lime green mini skirt and gray strappy heels to top it off.

The beauty also showed off the grey hair trend as she wore her long straight locks, which were curled under at the ends, down with grey streaks in them. She was standing on a staircase and giving off serious looks in the snapshots and also showed off her long nails. “CARDI THIS CARDI THAT MAKES ME MORE FAMOUS 🧝🏽‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with compliments in the comments section. “So beautiful!” one follower enthused while another simply wrote, “Wow.” A third called her “pretty” and a fourth wrote, “love the hair.” Many more left heart, heart-eyed, and clapping emojis.

Cardi’s new pics and grey hair come after she made headlines for showing off hair that had different shades of blue in it. She was standing outside in a white crop top and jeans while posing and running her hands through her long curly blue locks in the photo, which she shared on Apr. 19. She topped the look off with classic white heels.

Cardi’s latest hair changes are not too surprising considering she’s known for often trying out different styles and colors. She doesn’t just show them off in social media pics, but also in campaign pics too. One of her most recent campaigns was her Reebok X Cardi Collection and she looked incredible while posing with long straight strands of lavender hair that perfectly matched her lavender outfit and sneakers.

“This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing,” Cardi said in a press release about the impressive campaign.