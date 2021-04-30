Kim Kardashian Wows In Sexy Cut-Out Dress That Shows Off Her Iconic Hourglass Figure

Kim Kardashian hopped on the knitwear trend in a colorful cutout dress from an up-and-coming designer who’s in art college!

Knitwear has overtaken fashion feeds on Instagram this spring, and Kim Kardashian is at the forefront of this style. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, wore a deconstructed, asymmetrical knitwear dress featuring sultry cutouts at her waist and ribbed fabric in sage, mustard and gray colors while taking a mirror selfie in her closet. Kim posted the high-fashion selfie to her Instagram on April 29 and wrote, “I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram.”

This dress was designed by Namita Khade, a student at the Central Saint Martins art college in London. Kim has a soft spot for Namita’s work — she also recently wore the young designer’s custom freshwater pearl dress, which was another knitwear piece that featured even more cutouts running down the bodice that was attached to a breezy skirt with a thigh-high slit. And yes, those were real freshwater pearls on the dress!

A day after posting the mirror selfie in her knitwear dress, Kim underwent a major eyebrow makeover. The SKIMS boss bleached her eyebrows — which has been another popular trend this spring — for a “special project.” To match her freshly dyed blonde eyebrows, Kim even donned a blonde wig!

As you can see, Kim continues to post one hot photo after another in fashion-forward fits amid her divorce with Kanye West. About two months after filing for divorce from the Yeezy founder and rapper, she took a girl’s trip to Miami where she put on a fashion show every night and stepped out in designer looks like a green halter dress from Dior’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection. After returning from the trip, she was also seen in the red snakeskin print corset outfitted with black lace mesh from Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring/Summer 2005 collection below. As you can see, Kim loves wearing both vintage and up-and-coming looks!

As Kim is embracing her new single life, so is Kanye, who has “finally accepted” that his marriage with Kim is over after six years, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier in April. The insider added, “His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids [ North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1]. And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”