‘Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White ‘Whacked In The Head’ As She Suffers Injury On Set

Yikes! Vanna White had an altercation with an airborne ‘clump of confetti’ during an episode on April 27.

Vanna White suffered a minor injury while taping Wheel Of Fortune. The 64-year-old — who has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak since 1982 — apparently got hit by a “clump of confetti” during an episode that aired on Tuesday, April 27. The unfortunate incident coincided with contestant Laura Trammell winning a house, making her the first contestant in the show’s history to do so.

After Laura’s big win during the bonus round, confetti was released into the crowd and on set — unfortunately targeting Vanna! Pat Sajak, 74, revealed, “Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti,” as they came out of commercial. “Thank gofodness, it wasn’t my eye,” Vanna replied back, laughing. We’re glad it wasn’t too serious!

Vanna didn’t seem to be bothered by the incident, as she rocked a long hot pink piece of the shiny confetti around her neck. “You could’ve put your eye out!” Pat retorted. Of course, the moment was really about contestant Laura, who was over the moon at her winnings! The sixth grade teacher was leaving with a brand new 2000 sq. foot home in Daytona Beach‘s Latitude Margaritaville, as well as $23,690 in cash!

The big win happened after the contestant correctly guessed the phrase, which was “I Caught A Glimpse.” Pat then said, “She caught a glimpse…she caught a glimpse of her new home!” as Laura was clearly overwhelmed with emotion. As always, Vanna looked ageless for the appearance in a sleveless shift dress that fell to just below her knees with a floral pattern. She paired the dress with a patent black pump, opting to keep her hair styled in a perfect blowout.

In a pre-taped video in front of the stunning house, Vanna said, “Your home sweet home awaits at Latitude Margaritaville!” The clip went on to show off the swimming pool and interior living areas of the house, which look like the perfect vacation or summer escape. “I’m still in shock. I still can’t believe it just happened,” Laura then exclaimed.

Wheel of Fortune has had a few viral moments lately, including one where Pat accidentally gave away the answer to a puzzle! The letters “_ _ _ TE _ RAN _ L _” were on display, with the answer being “Quite Frankly.” In a rare slip up, Pat said to the contestant, “Yikes…well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly.” After the game, Pat pondered, “how many people at home caught it… it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they’re not paying any attention to me.”