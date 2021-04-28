RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Teases Her ‘Sexy Fun’ OnlyFans Account & Her Search For ‘Mr. Right’

Sonja Morgan revealed what subscribers to her OnlyFans account can expect and opened up about her search for love in an EXCLUSIVE new interview.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan was one of the first mainstream celebrities to join OnlyFans. The content subscription service was initially the domain of porn stars, so naturally we had to ask Sonja if fans can expect “sexy fun” when they subscribe to her page.

“Oh yeah. Oh God yeah,” the reality star told Hollywood EXCLUSIVELY while promoting Season 13 of the iconic Bravo reality show. “My page is hilarious. Sexy Sonja, with a sexy J, what can I say,” she added.

When asked if she thinks OnlyFans has changed, Sonja agreed that it’s going more mainstream, but insisted it’s still a site for the sexually liberated. “I would say that the people that are joining under the header of mainstream, are sexual, sensual beings who are, you know, entertaining. I wouldn’t say it’s for the straight-laced,” she explained.

The upcoming season of RHONY premieres on May 4 and Sonja revealed that her love life will be covered — but the hot young by toys are a thing of the past. Instead, she’s been “interviewing” for a life partner.

“This season, it’s not about Mr. Right now, it’s about finding Mr Right. Mr. Right Nows, they fall off trees. It’s a little harder to find Mr Right so that’s been more of like an interview process if I might say and you’ll see a little bit of that this season,” she shared.

When we asked Sonja what age range she’s looking for, she said “45 and up” with a settled career. “I would say Mr Right is going to be older, obviously not young, and you know, in a career fluctuation.”

Although Sonja is used to living in the lap of luxury she insisted she’s not concerned with how much money her man makes. “I’m not looking for the yacht and the private airplane and the private island. I’m not looking for that. I’m looking for somebody, emotionally, secure, and someone that I can spend the rest of my life with.”

As for her “interview” process, Sonja says dinner dates are the best way to get important questions answered. “It’s more of a dinner kind of thing. Asking those questions. Understanding what somebody wants out of life is important when you’re planning ahead.”

With the season 13 premiere just a week away Sonja gave a hint to what fans can expect from the overall cast.”It’s unlike any other season. We’ve never been closer friends ever. Ramona [Singer] and Luann [de Lesseps] and I are like family and [we have] decades and decades of history together.”

“I think you’re going to be very impressed with this season, as compared to last season,” she continued. “It’s very interesting and there’s a lot of growth. Eboni [K. Williams] of course — I can’t speak any more highly of her. We’re very close. I adore her. She’s very empowering not only to me, but to others.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Tuesday, May 4, at 9pm on Bravo.