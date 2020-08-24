‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting New Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Sonja Morgan took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself rocking a brand new haircut while still sitting at the salon.

Sonja Morgan, 56, has a fresh new haircut and she’s looking wonderful with it! The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a new photo of herself showing off the fresh look while still sitting in the salon chair. Since she’s know for her long wavy blonde locks, the much shorter tresses were definitely a surprise to her fans!

“Nurturing the cut with @royteeluck at his wonderful new townhouse salon,” Sonja captioned her photo. “Sooooo relaxing Listening to my love @boygeorgeofficial #illtumble4ya #karmacameleon #doyoureallywannahurtme🎵#ohboomers #lovinglife #spreadinglove.”

It didn’t take long for her fans to comment on her hair makeover and most of them seemed to love the change! “THIS HAIR IS SO GOOD OMG 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another said, “Thank you for finally fixing your hair!!! Age appropriate actually makes you look younger!!!” A third gushed, “Omg are you kidding me???🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ You look soo good” and a fourth admitted to “digging” the hair.

This isn’t the first time Sonja shocked and impressed fans with a new look. The beauty also revealed that she got a neck and face lift when she posted a before and after Instagram photo on July 20. “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form,” she continued. “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’.” Like with her latest pic, Sonja’s admission got a positive response from fans.