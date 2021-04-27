See Pics

Stormi Webster, 3, Looks Too Cool In Puffy Jacket While Holding Hands With Kylie Jenner For Girls’ Dinner

Kylie Jenner and her favorite ‘fly girl,’ daughter Stormi Webster, enjoyed a night out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu! Check out the pics of the fashionable mother-daughter duo!

Stormi Webster proved that she’s one of the most fashionable three-year-olds out there! The youngster stepped out with her mom, Kylie Jenner, on April 26 for a fun dinner date at Nobu Malibu and looked positively precious in her outfit. Stormi sported a yellow and orange lightening bolt puffy jacket overtop a white shirt, black pants and tiny white sneakers. She also carried a teeny little black handbag and had her styled in braids.

 

During their outing, Stormi’s mom, 23, took to her Instagram account to gush about her precious baby girl. The photo that Kylie posted featured Stormi overlooking the crashing blue waves, likely while at Nobu Malibu, a noted celebrity hotspot and favorite restaurant of the Kardashian clan. “Fly girls have more fun,” Kylie captioned the adorable photo of Stormi.

If that wasn’t enough for cuteness overload, there was more! The mother-daughter pair was photographed leaving the restaurant after their delicious meal, and they couldn’t have looked more adorable. Kylie and Stormi held hands as they left the restaurant. Kylie looked as fashionable as ever in her all-black look, while the twosome was joined by Yris Palmer and her little one, too!

Kylie and Stormi always look like they have a total blast together whenever they spend some quality mother-daughter time with each other. But Stormi also has a great time with her doting dad, Travis Scott! Just a few days before her girls’ night dinner with mom Kylie, Stormi was making cookies and playing hide-and-seek with her dad, 28.

Travis couldn’t have been sweeter with his little girl, telling Stormi, “I love you, too, baby,” as he recorded their fun time on his Instagram Story! Stormi seriously has so much fun with her adoring parents, and it’s clear that they love her more than anything in the world. We cannot wait to see what this youngster gets up to next.