Ben Affleck Reunites With His Son Samuel, 9, & Daughter Seraphina, 12 After Wrapping New Movie

Ben Affleck is back home in L.A. after wrapping a film on the East Coast. He’s already on daddy duty taking son Sam to his swim club and going shopping with daughter Seraphina.

Now that Ben Affleck has wrapped filming The Tender Bar in Boston with pal George Clooney, he’s got time to spend with his kids as they go about their activities. The 48-year-old hunk was photographed taking his nine-year-old son Samuel to his Friday swim team practice Apr. 23. He lovingly put his arm on his youngest child’s shoulder as they walked into the pool facility. You can see the photos of Ben with Samuel and later with daughter Seraphina here.

Ben was seen looking slim and trim in a pair of black jeans and a black zip front hooded sweater. While he had a protective face mask on, it appears he’s already growing back his beard after going with a clean-shaven look for several months. He had plenty of dark stubble that was visible on his lower cheek and chin area. He topped off his look with green trainers.

Samuel looked ready to hit the pool in a blue thigh-high wetsuit with matching slide on Adidas sandals. He carried a backpack over his shoulder on the way in to swim practice, but must have got quite a workout as dad Ben thoughtfully held it for him as they left the facility. Samuel’s shoulder length blonde locks were still wet from the pool as the two walked back to Ben’s car.

While the Argo star had quality time with his son that day, he spent one on one time with daughter Seraphina, 12, on Saturday Apr. 24. The two were photographed leaving a bookstore together. Ben apparently really liked his outfit from the day prior, as he wore the same black jeans, hoodie sweater and green sneakers once again and just added a leather jacket to his look.

Seraphina showed off her new short, close cropped haircut. The two each wore face masks, and it helped show how Ben’s middle child looks so much like him. They have the same eyes, while Samuel and Ben’s oldest daughter Violet, 15, look much more like their mom, Jennifer Garner, 49. Seraphina wore a shout-out to Jen’s organic food company Once Upon A Farm by wearing a grey zip-front sweatshirt with the brand’s name written on one sleeve. She paired it with black leggings and color-blocked Nike sneakers on her feet. Seraphina carried a paper shopping bag and held on to a refreshing glass of lemonade.

Ben had spent the last few months on the East Coast filming Clooney’s latest directorial effort. The Amazon Studios film is based on J.R. Moehringer‘s coming of age memoir about growing up in Long Island and all of the “father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar,” according to imdb.com. Ben is playing Uncle Charlie in the film.