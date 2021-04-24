Members Of LGBTQ+ Community Dismiss Caitlyn Jenner’s Run For Governor: ‘Her Views Are Terrible’

Stars like George Takei and Alyssa Milano have reacted to the news that lifelong Republican Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California. See the tweets.

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner has officially filed paperwork to run for governor of California in a potential 2021 recall election. The 71-year-old is a lifelong Republican, and members of the LGBTQ+ community were quick to take to social media, saying they won’t back her “vanity campaign.” Star Wars actor George Takei, who is gay, compared her standing in the LGBTQ community to that of conservative pundit Candace Owens’ reputation in the Black community. “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn,” he tweeted. “I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”

Running under the slogan ‘Caitlyn For California‘, she is yet to confirm whether she is running as a Republican or as an Independent, however she is reportedly already surrounding herself with a team of Donald Trump‘s former aides. CNN reported she was taking advice from ex Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, ahead of her potential California gubernatorial bid. “The support for this campaign has been amazing nationwide,” Caitlyn captioned an IG post, one day after revealing the big news. Nevertheless, the phrase “HELL NO” began trending soon after her announcement.

With all due respect, @Caitlyn_Jenner, you are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth. HELL NO. https://t.co/tUiBHTqZ0P — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2021

Transgender activist Charlotte Clymer slammed the reality star’s run as a “vanity campaign” that would allow transphobia to proliferate. “Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” Charlotte wrote. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.” She later added, “Caitlyn Jenner has no real support. I don’t care about her candidacy. I do care about the ways in which her asinine views will be weaponized against trans people and the ways in which transphobia will go unchecked … This is purely a vanity campaign, and it’s incredibly selfish.”

Appropriate response: Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn't care about anyone but herself. Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate. Inappropriate response: [Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner because you think transphobia is okay here. It's not.] — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 23, 2021

Even actress Alyssa Milano weighed in, tweeting, “You are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth.” At the same time that she filed her paperwork, Caitlyn her campaign website, and revealed her mission statement. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” the statement read. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”