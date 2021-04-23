Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run For Governor Of California: Everything We Know About Her Plans

Amidst rumors that she was contemplating getting into politics, Caitlyn Jenner announced on April 23 that she is running for governor of California. Here’s everything you need to know.

She’s running. Caitlyn Jenner filed paperwork on April 23 to run for governor of California in a potential 2021 recall election against current Governor Gavin Newsom. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 71, is a lifelong Republican who has criticized Newsom in the past. Despite saying just months ago that she would “never run for governor,” is looks like she’s officially changed her tune. Here’s what you need to know about Caitlyn’s gubernatorial campaign:

Her Campaign Mission Statement

At the same time that she filed her paperwork, Caitlyn launched the Caitlyn For California campaign website. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years,” the mission statement reads. “I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

She Confirmed Her Run For Governor On IG

Caitlyn further confirmed her gubernatorial run by posting her filed paperwork and a lengthy statement about her future campaign on Instagram. “I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit link in bio to follow or donate today,” she captioned the post. “California wants better and deserves better from their governor,” she wrote, adding that a “formal” announcement will be released in the “coming weeks.”

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” Caitlyn continued. “As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late.”

She’s Running Against Democrat Gavin Newsom

Newsom, 53, in under fire for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in California and is now facing a recall election in 2021. Critical Californians site Newsom’s conflicting regulations and restrictions during the pandemic. In November, he was caught having a dinner party at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California. The attendees were unmasked and not social distancing.

She Said In The Past She Wouldn’t Run For Office

“Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children,” Caitlyn’s rep said in a statement in January 2021. The Secrets of My Life author did say in 2017 that she’d considered running for Senate in California before. “I have considered it,” Caitlyn said on Cat’s Roundtable. “I like the political side of it. If there’s one thing — I work very closely with the American Unity Fund — that their sole purpose, their mission statement is to get the Republican party to do a better job with all LGBT issues.”