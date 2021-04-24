Angelina Jolie’s Kids Zahara, 16, & Pax, 17, Look So Grown Up On Sushi Date — See Pics

Angelina Jolie stepped out with son Pax and daughter Zahara for a sushi date in West Hollywood on April 22.

Angelina Jolie, 45, was spotted spending an evening out with two of her teenagers! The Lara Croft star headed to sushi with son Pax, 17, and daughter Zahara, 16, who both looked so grown up as they stepped out with their Oscar winning mom. The trio skipped their usual Nobu and were seen dining at the inconspicuous Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard, which has earned accolades from media like Gwyneth Paltrow‘s goop and website The Infatuation. The eatery is known for its omaske dining option which costs about $200 per guest.

Angelina looked chic in an all-black ensemble for the outing, opting for a long cotton dress with a silver buckle detail. She added a black leather handbag and her go-to sandals, sporting a face mask that from clothing brand Everlane that read “100% human” on the front (Ang has also worn a gray variation in recent months). For her part, Zahara wore a long black sleeve top, skinny jeans and sneakers, but added a pop of color with a yellow mask. Pax choose a plaid button down shirt and gray baseball hat along with a black-and-white patterned mask.

The sighting comes after Angelina, who is the daughter of actor John Voight, made a public reference to her ongoing split from ex Brad Pitt, 57. The pair tied the knot in 2014 after 8 years together, sadly announcing their break-up in Sept. 2016. As the two A-Listers navigate their divorce, Ang suggested that she’s been unable to direct films — which is her true passion. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she said to Entertainment Weekly.

“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she also said. Angelina directed four films between 2011 – 2021 according to her iMDB page: In The Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, By The Sea, First They Killed My Father. In addition, she’s acted in seven films and several of which have been voice roles like Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3.

The actress has been out occasionally through the COVID-19 with her kids, including Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. In particular, the actress and her kids — particularly Vivienne — have frequented the zany Soap Plant / Wacko gift shop near their Los Feliz, CA area home. Son Maddox, 19, has been attending college in South Korea since 2020 but was seen out with his siblings and mom for a dinner at Nobu Malibu in Aug. 2020.