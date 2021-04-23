Simone Biles Reveals Her Insane 7-Hour Training Schedule For Olympics: I Get ‘Down & Dirty’

Simone Biles revealed that she’s training seven hours a DAY, six days a week to get ready to crush the Tokyo Olympics. She details her intense schedule in a new interview.

There’s working hard, and then there’s what Simone Biles does. The four-time Olympic gold medalist broke down what she does in one day to get in tip top shape for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics — and it’s so intense, it’s hard to wrap your head around. “I train seven hours a day, I do have Sundays off,” she explained on the April 22 episode of The Tonight Show. “So, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday I train twice a day. And then Thursday and Saturday I train once a day.”

You read that right. “People always think I’m training, but besides that, I have amazing partners I work with so I get to share my time in between there,” Simone told host Jimmy Fallon. “But it’s not all glitz and glam, sometimes we have to get down and dirty.” The 24-year-old gymnast doesn’t want that to discourage anyone who has dreams of following in her footsteps. She stressed that there’s different paths to success!

“I would definitely say it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you’re going and how you pick yourself back up from those falls,” Simone said. “Just dream big, and dream bigger after that because you never know where your dream will take you.” Simone didn’t go into detail about what she does during her seven-hour workout routine. But if it’s anything like what she did to train for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, then it’s killer.

“Last year we did cross-training. We swam twice a week—almost a mile!” she told Women’s Health in 2016. “I swore I was going to drown, it was so hard, and then we would run. And the year before that we would bike 10 miles outside once a week. If we didn’t bike, we would run a mile before practice, and as soon as we finished the mile we’d have to go inside and do a beam routine.”

When she’s not training, Simone is living it up with her handsome boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. The Olympian and the NFL player are inseparable right now, and just treated themselves to a Miami getaway, where they shared major PDA. No doubt he’ll be in the stands cheering her on when she takes home yet another gold medal in Tokyo.