Spencer Josephs: 5 Things To Know About Margaret Josephs’ Biological Son

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Margaret Joseph has opened up in a new interview about her biological son, Spencer. Here’s 5 things to know about him.

Reality star Margaret Josephs has revealed a little known fact about herself: she has a biological son! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up during an interview with Wendy Williams on her talk show, about growing up in the 1970s, her life before joining the hit Bravo reality show, and her natural born son, Spencer Josephs. Here’s everything we know about the Cavier Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author’s adult son.

1. Spencer was born in 1996.

Margaret told Wendy, “Everybody knows 25, 30 percent of my life. I have a natural-born son people don’t know about. Everybody always thought I never had children but I have my own son.” She has previously spoken briefly about Spencer, whom she shares with her first husband Jan Josephs, saying the pair were “very close”. She gave birth to him in 1996, making him 25 in the year 2021.

2. He was a teenager when his parents split.

His parents, who wed in 1994, had a messy split when they divorced after 20 years of marriage. Margaret had an affair with her now husband, Joe Benigno, according to People, however she and Jan remained on good terms for Spencer’s sake. In New Jersey Superior Court documents obtained by Radar Online, it was revealed that the former couple shared custody of their son, and were ordered to “make certain that Spencer shall spend reasonable time with both parties,” and that “all holidays and vacations shall be divided and/or alternated on an equal basis.” Although he lived primarily with his mom, his parents split all of his costs, including college expenses.

3. He has three step siblings.

When Margaret married Jan, he already had three children from a previous relationship. Margaret, who was then in her 20s, helped raise his three kids, however they distanced themselves from her in 2013 after her affair. She later opened about how her stepkids were holding a “grudge” as they were “in their 30s” when she divorced their dad. “I know in my heart we’ll find a way back to one another,” she said in an interview with People. “I’d die over them. It’s an ache no one can fill. It’s heart-wrenching. They were my whole life. We had every Sunday dinner, bar mitzvahs… Not knowing what they’re up to, it’s so weird.” Nevertheless, it seems Spencer is on good term with his step siblings, as he has appeared in social media posts with that side of his family.

4. Spencer graduated from Tulane University.

Spencer attended Tenafly High School in New Jersey and later graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from the esteemed school with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management.

5. He lives and works in New York City.

His LinkedIn page also indicated he now lives in New York City, where he works at a private equity firm.