Lil Mosey: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Charged With Rape & Wanted By Police
Lil Mosey ‘never showed up’ to court after being charged with second-degree rape, a new report claims. Learn more about the 19-year-old rapper who now reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest.
HollywoodLife can not verify these claims at the moment. For now, learn more about Lil Mosey, whom TMZ says is wanted by the police:
Lil Mosey ‘s Debut Single, ‘Pull Up,’ Put Him On The Map
As a teenager, Lil Mosey was already gaining attention with his SoundCloud song “So Bad” and for placing fourth at the Coast 2 Coast Live Seattle All Ages Edition in Nov. 2016. But the teen made his breakthrough with his debut commercial single, “Pull Up,” at 15 years old in Dec. 2017. The music video for the track, which is on YouTube, has accumulated more than 35 million views in the four years since its release.
Lil Mosey Then Dropped Out Of High School
Lil Mosey, who began producing at 14 years old, decided to leave high school in Washington to focus on his music after the success of “Pull Up.” His mother wasn’t happy about the idea.
“I was ready for it. I really thought it was going to happen, I was waiting for it. My mom used to tell me, “It’s not going to happen as fast as you think” because I stopped going to school. She said, ‘You don’t want to give up on everything and think this will happen because it might not happen. Your music’s good, but that doesn’t mean…’ Now, she’s happy for me,” Lil Mosey told Revolt in Sept. 2020.
The Rapper Has Released A Number Of Chart-Topping Songs
After “Pull Up,” Lil Mosey continued to release a number of singles that were just as successful. Four of his songs landed on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart: “Kamikaze,” “Stuck In A Dream” (a collab with Gunna), “Noticed” and “Blueberry Faygo” (the latter peaked at No. 8 on the chart in July 2020).
Lil Mosey Has Worked With Famous Artists
Lil Mosey has collaborated with many famous artists. Chris Brown appeared on his 2019 single “G Walk,” and Lil Baby appeared on his 2020 track “Back at It.” He also worked with Swae Lee and Tyga to make “Krabby Step,” which is featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 animated movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
Lil Mosey Has Released Two Albums Total
His debut album, Northsbest, came out in Oct. 2018. That was followed by his sophomore album Certified Hitmaker in Nov. 2019.