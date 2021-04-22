Lil Mosey: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Charged With Rape & Wanted By Police

Lil Mosey ‘never showed up’ to court after being charged with second-degree rape, a new report claims. Learn more about the 19-year-old rapper who now reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest.

Lil Mosey's arrest was in connection to an incident that allegedly happened in Jan. 2021. Two unnamed women, who are friends, recalled going to "a party at a cabin in Randle, Lewis County, Washington" to see Lil Mosey (real name Lathan Moses Stanley Echols), according to the affidavit that HollywoodLife obtained. One of the friends claimed she had "consensual sex" with Lil Mosey in a vehicle, but later remembered "being carried by [another man] at the top of the stairs" inside the cabin and "hitting her head on something." After being laid down on a bed, the woman said she "blacked out" (she and her friend both said they drank White Claws and champagne that was provided to them). When the woman woke up, she accused Lil Mosey of allegedly getting "on top of her and was pushing her legs up and apart while he was having sex with her," and "blacked out again," per the affidavit. She then claimed another man (the same one who she said carried her earlier) trying to forcibly have sex with her. Meanwhile, the woman's friend told the detective that she "does not remember much after drinking the champagne," but "remembered waking up in an upstairs bedroom in her bra and underwear and someone said there was video of her having sex." She could not recall "a specific memory of a rape taking place," according to the affidavit. HollywoodLife can not verify these claims at the moment. For now, learn more about Lil Mosey, whom TMZ says is wanted by the police:

Lil Mosey ‘s Debut Single, ‘Pull Up,’ Put Him On The Map

As a teenager, Lil Mosey was already gaining attention with his SoundCloud song “So Bad” and for placing fourth at the Coast 2 Coast Live Seattle All Ages Edition in Nov. 2016. But the teen made his breakthrough with his debut commercial single, “Pull Up,” at 15 years old in Dec. 2017. The music video for the track, which is on YouTube, has accumulated more than 35 million views in the four years since its release.

Lil Mosey Then Dropped Out Of High School

Lil Mosey, who began producing at 14 years old, decided to leave high school in Washington to focus on his music after the success of “Pull Up.” His mother wasn’t happy about the idea.

“I was ready for it. I really thought it was going to happen, I was waiting for it. My mom used to tell me, “It’s not going to happen as fast as you think” because I stopped going to school. She said, ‘You don’t want to give up on everything and think this will happen because it might not happen. Your music’s good, but that doesn’t mean…’ Now, she’s happy for me,” Lil Mosey told Revolt in Sept. 2020.

The Rapper Has Released A Number Of Chart-Topping Songs

After “Pull Up,” Lil Mosey continued to release a number of singles that were just as successful. Four of his songs landed on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart: “Kamikaze,” “Stuck In A Dream” (a collab with Gunna), “Noticed” and “Blueberry Faygo” (the latter peaked at No. 8 on the chart in July 2020).

Lil Mosey Has Worked With Famous Artists

Lil Mosey has collaborated with many famous artists. Chris Brown appeared on his 2019 single “G Walk,” and Lil Baby appeared on his 2020 track “Back at It.” He also worked with Swae Lee and Tyga to make “Krabby Step,” which is featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 animated movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Lil Mosey Has Released Two Albums Total

His debut album, Northsbest, came out in Oct. 2018. That was followed by his sophomore album Certified Hitmaker in Nov. 2019.