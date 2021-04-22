‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence: Report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested after being ‘involved in a domestic violence incident,’ a new report claims. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star is still in the middle of carrying out 36 months of probation.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 35, has reportedly run into trouble with the law again. He was arrested and is still “in police custody” after “cops say he was involved in a domestic violence incident,” TMZ reported. The Jersey Shore star was allegedly booked for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on April 22, law enforcement sources also told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ronnie’s rep to verify these claims, who had no comment at this time. We have also reached out to the police.

News of this alleged arrest arrives as Ronnie is still on probation, stemming from his arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident that involved his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, in Oct. 2019. Ronnie went on to plead not guilty to seven misdemeanors — domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest — in Nov. 2019. He eventually struck a plea deal by May of 2020: the MTV star “pled no contest to 1 count of domestic battery and 1 count of resisting arrest,” which earned him 36 months of probation instead of jail time, according to TMZ.

Story is still being updated…