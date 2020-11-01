Ronnie Ortiz & Jen Hartley: The Status Of Their Relationship & Parenting Ariana, 2, As He Dates Saffire Matos

‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz has officially moved on from ex Jen Harley with his new girlfriend Saffire Mattos but that doesn’t mean they’re out of each other’s lives for good!

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 34, has moved on from his once tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley — and communication is kept to a minimum. “Ron talks to Jen as minimally as possible,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They do not get along at all anymore. Things between them are probably as good as they’ll ever be and they have to be in one another’s lives but it’s safe to say these two will never be friends,” they added.

Although things appear to be tense, they have a solid reason for staying in touch: Ron and Jen — who started dating back in 2017 — are parents to adorable daughter Ariana Sky Magro, 2. Over the last three years, the now-exes have broken up and gotten back together multiple times, and also have a lengthy list of police documented disputes. They appeared to call it quits for good after a fight in LA on Oct. 4, 2019. Things got so bad that Ron was rolled out on a gurney at their Airbnb rental in an alleged domestic dispute. Ron posted $100,000 bail and struck a plea deal.

The Jersey Shore star has since stepped out with new girlfriend Saffire Matos on Instagram Oct. 28, and he appears to be happy in his new relationship. For her part, Jen has also moved on with new BF Justin Hensley — but Ronnie isn’t focused on what’s going on in Jen’s personal life. “He really doesn’t care who Jen dates and nothing she does will make him jealous,” our source added. “Ever since their big fight last fall, things haven’t rebounded. That really was the end,” they explained.

2-year-old Ariana now lives with her mom Jen full-time in Las Vegas, with Ron visiting often according to his social media posts. While they share their daughter together, talking about her seems to be the only thing they continue to communicate on. “They’re relationship as anything other than co-parents is completely over,” the source added. “Ron has been coming to Vegas a lot to see Ariana. He loves it because he can see friends too but he’s not there full-time. He’s really just been trying to lay low.”