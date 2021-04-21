Paulina Porizkova Looks Unrecognizable In Face Mask, Glasses & Shower Cap Ahead Of ‘Date Night’

Paulina Porizkova shared a hilarious new photo showing off her very relatable beauty routine ahead of a ‘date night.’

Paulina Porizkova, 55, is looking for love — and she’s not afraid to have a little laugh at herself along the way. The legendary model, who’s husband of 30 years, Ric Ocasek, died in 2019, is back on the singles scene. And, on April 21 she shared a hilarious glimpse into her pre-date ritual.

In the silly selfie, the model is rocking a blue hydrating sheet mask by Korean beauty brand Dr. Jart. Adding to her look are a pair of oversize reading glasses and a blue and white polka dot shower cap.

Her face is so covered up that she’s nearly unrecognizable but her signature humor is on full display in her caption. “Date night! Lucky the man that gets this full glory,” she quipped.

All jokes aside, whoever does get a date night with Paulina is truly one very lucky man. Not only is the OG supermodel still as stunning as ever, she’s also incredibly down to earth.

Paulina’s late husband was the frontman of 80’s rock band The Cars but don’t expect her to fall for another rockstar. In fact, during a recent appearance on the HollywoodLife podcast she revealed that she’s sworn off musicians completely. “No more of those, I know what I’m not looking for.”

“I definitely have a list of things, like need not apply if you have emotional unavailability, if you don’t love your mother,” she shared. “But, as for what I’m looking for, I’m pretty open and we’ll see. Like, woo me.”

Paulina also revealed during the interview that she’s meeting her potential suitors on-line. “I’ve gone out with some some pretty normal people that are invariably really sweet and charming and… will spend most of the time talking about themselves,” she dished. “It’s online dating baby!”

Paulina’s online dating profile includes pictures of the “real” her,” she explained. “Look, I’m 56, this is what I look like, I don’t post pictures of myself where I look better than the real me. So it’s like, no, you’re gonna get what you think you’re gonna get,” she said.

She added that she’s a “hopeless romantic” and admitted that once her “heart is healed” she would considered getting married again.