Paulina Porizkova, 55, Stuns In Black Lingerie As She Shares Message: ‘Being Pretty Is Not A Privilege’

Paulina Porizkova claimed she doesn’t believe pretty privilege exists, in a lengthy Instagram caption accompanied by a sultry snap of herself.

Paulina Porizkova has shared a new lingerie-clad snap, along with a lengthy caption about body positivity. The blonde beauty, 55, took to Instagram on March 19 to post a pic of herself posing in a lacy black bra with matching underwear, sheer socks, garters, and towering black pumps. “Being pretty is not a privilege. It’s a gift. The difference? Privilege is an advantage, a benefit. Beauty may confer those on you, but is not one on its own. What you do with the advantages or disadvantages of beauty is up to you,” she began.

“A gift is an unearned endowment. And we all assume that’s always a blessing. What if you got a free Porsche for life, but live on an island with nothing but bike lanes? And have no idea how to drive? Is it still a gift?” the Czechoslovakian born model continued in the caption for the photo, which showed her sitting by a piano. Paulina concluded, “I UNDERSTAND THAT A PHOTO LIKE THIS WILL DRAW OUT THE LEWD COMMENTS FROM MEN and trolls, but sisters, this is not about competition, this is about claiming power. My choice. My body. My fab at fifty-plus.”

Her post came just days after she admitted she was bullied by other girls as a teen for being “ugly”. Paulina also revealed she was “vain” as she ages naturally without cosmetic procedures but wants to remain “pretty.” She wrote, “We all know real beauty is so much more than that — but that muddies this specific conversation. And here is a shot of me after a plasma pen treatment- cause I’m vain and want to be pretty.”

Paulina then recalled, “When I was 14, and terribly bullied in school, I thought it was because I was so ugly. That is what I was told. I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe, and a dirty communist. (What does that even look like?). All comments were made by girls. Had I had the access to plastic surgery, I would have gotten my lips plumped, my teeth capped, shave down my square jawbone, breast implants and liposuction on my thighs, and I would have given my soul to be a cute 5’5 or so.”