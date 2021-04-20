See Pics & Video

Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict Leads To Massive Crowds Of People Cheering & Crying In The Streets

A couple pause for a moment in front of a portrait of George Floyd on the second day of deliberations for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd are being held, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 20 April 2021. Derek Chauvin Trial, Minneapolis, USA - 20 Apr 2021
Courtney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, waits for a verdict to be read outside the Hennepin County Courthouse State v. Derek Chauvin Trial, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA - 20 Apr 2021
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, arrive for the verdict in Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn George Floyd Officer Trial, Minneapolis, United States - 20 Apr 2021
Reactions to the guilty verdict in the State v. Derek Chauvin seen outside the Hennepin County Courthouse Verdict in the State v. Derek Chauvin Trial, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA - 20 Apr 2021
People literally broke down in tears of joy and took to the streets cheering, now that justice has been served with Derek Chauvin being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.

Justice at last! After a Minnesota jury convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering unarmed Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest, people took to the streets to celebrate. Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020 sparked nationwide protests and reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement. On Tues. Apr. 20, 2021 there was joy instead of pain, as people celebrated the fact that Chauvin will be going to prison for Floyd’s killing. At the site of his murder where a permanent memorial was erected to Floyd, emotions flooded over those gathered, with chants of “Black lives matter.” You can see more  photos of the celebrations in our gallery above.

The jury was given the case to deliberate on the afternoon of Mon. Apr. 19, 2021 and came back the next day with their verdict after only about 10 hours of deliberations. Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and was found guilty on all charges. When the verdicts were read live, those at George Floyd Square erupted in cheers, and cars driving through downtown Minneapolis honked their horns in approval of the conviction.

Floyd’s death was caught on video by bystanders watching his arrest. He had been taken into custody for suspicion of passing a forged $20 bill to purchase a sandwich at a Minneapolis deli. Chauvin was seen kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, even though he had already been pinned to the ground. Floyd could be heard pleading “I can’t breathe,” while Chauvin was seen kneeling on the man’s neck with his hands casually in his uniform pockets. Even Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen claims she was forced to stand by helplessly and not allowed to render medical aid to Floyd.

Hansen testified on Mar. 30 — the second day of Chauvin’s trial — that “I could have given medical assistance, and that’s exactly what I should have done,” but she was unable to “because the officers didn’t let [her] on the scene.”  She added, “There was a man being killed… I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities. And, this human was denied that right” of Floyd. 

Before news that the jury had reached a verdict, even President Joe Biden weighed in on the case. He told reporters at the White House, “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is, I think it’s overwhelming in my view.”

Thousands of National Guard members had been called up to help protect the city of Minneapolis in case of any violence that occurred if the jury had gone a different way. The city had suffered multiple nights of rioting following Floyd’s death in 2020, which saw the Minneapolis P.D.’s Third Precinct looted and burned to the ground, as officers were forced to flee. That was where Chauvin and three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death were based. All four officers were fired on May 26. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29, 2020, with the second degree murder charge upgraded on June 3, 2020.