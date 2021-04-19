Jax Taylor Reveals Beautiful Blue Diamond Ring He Gave Brittany Cartwright After Son’s Birth

Jax Taylor surprised Brittany Cartwright with her ‘push present,’ a blue diamond ring, to celebrate their newborn son’s arrival. The ring was designed by the same jeweler who made their wedding bands!

The birthstone for April is a diamond, so it was only appropriate that Jax Taylor gifted Brittany Cartwright with a blue diamond to celebrate the arrival of their baby in April. The former Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of this sparkly “push present” from him and their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, on April 18. A lustrous blue diamond sat on top of the ring, which was surrounded by even smaller diamonds. The band was encrusted with — you guessed it — more diamonds.

The ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan, who has worked with stars like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. He was the same jeweler who designed the matching diamond wedding bands for Jax and Brittany to exchange at their nuptials in Kentucky in June of 2019, and who also designed Brittany’s 3.14-karat diamond engagement ring. With the addition of this push present, Brittany has no shortage of diamonds to wear now.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their first child together on April 12, about one week before Jax revealed his push present. Brittany took to Instagram to break the birthing news, where she shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown cradling her newborn baby (who was receiving a kiss on the head from his dad).

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great,” Brittany wrote in the birth announcement post.

Since the baby’s arrival, both Jax and Brittany have been happily sharing photos of Cruz. Brittany gave her 1.5 million Instagram fans a one-week update on April 19 by sharing a carousel of adorable pictures, which starred their son. “1 week with our sweet beautiful baby Cruz. [heart emoji] I never could have imagined a love like this,” Brittany wrote under the post.