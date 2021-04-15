See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Low-Rise Leather Pants & Cropped T-Shirt On Photo Shoot Set — Pics

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Burbank, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus seen sipping on some wine after a photo shoot at a studio in Burbank. The Wrecking Ball singer was sober for months last year before having a relapse during the Covid-19 pandemic. Miley talked about her sobriety journey in a November interview saying, "I don't have a problem with drinking," she continued. "I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go pass that level ... I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time." Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer, songwriter and actress Miley Ray Cyrus on the runway at the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Fall / Winter 2020 / 2021 Fashion Week in​ New York, NY on February 12, 2020. (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Miley Cyrus Helps MAC Announce a $10 Million Donation for Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 07: Singer Miley Cyrus wearing Tom Ford arrives at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Miley Cyrus looked totally rocker chic in new pics from the set of her latest photo shoot! Check out the star sporting plenty of leather as she walked from her trailer.

Miley Cyrus‘ latest era of music has ushered in total rock star vibes, and the singer continues to live up to them with her incredible sense of fashion! On April 14, the “Prisoner” singer, 28, was spotted exiting her trailer on the Burbank set of her latest photo shoot. While the singer looked so incredibly happy, smiling from ear-to-ear, it was her bold fashion statement that really stunned.

Miley Cyrus seen sipping on some wine after a photo shoot at a studio in Burbank on April 14, 2021 [4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID].
The Hannah Montana alum opted to go totally rocker chic with her look, sporting a pair of low-rise leather trousers and a slightly cropped T-shirt. Atop her shirt, Miley wore a matching black leather jacket that totally complimented her style. Finally, Miley paired the whole outfit with a set of bold boots and wore layers of necklaces and jewelry for the photo shoot, as she walked along the pavement with a wine glass in her hand.

From the looks of it, Miley has seriously been living her best life as she steadily gets back to work after a busy start to 2021. The singer memorably performed at the first-ever TikTok tailgate party for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in February, and slowly started to relax and recline after her raucous show. Miley has actually included her fans in her self-care routines, sharing photos of herself luxuriating in the tub and more!

But as Miley settles into her new era and continues to take 2021 by storm, she’s also taken some time to reflect on her more infamous days. “I’m a pop star,” Miley told Zane Lowe during her Behind Miley’s Plastic Hearts video for Apple Music in December 2020. “I’m supposed to do these things. I’m supposed to do things that sometimes make you uncomfortable, or you take offense. That’s kind of my job, that’s entertainment,” she said.

Indeed, Miley has always been so transparent about how she uses her star power. Whether it’s philanthropic, or navigating a new era of her music career, the singer has remained true to herself. We cannot wait to see how the year continues to unfold for her!