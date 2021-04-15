Miley Cyrus Rocks Low-Rise Leather Pants & Cropped T-Shirt On Photo Shoot Set — Pics

Miley Cyrus looked totally rocker chic in new pics from the set of her latest photo shoot! Check out the star sporting plenty of leather as she walked from her trailer.

Miley Cyrus‘ latest era of music has ushered in total rock star vibes, and the singer continues to live up to them with her incredible sense of fashion! On April 14, the “Prisoner” singer, 28, was spotted exiting her trailer on the Burbank set of her latest photo shoot. While the singer looked so incredibly happy, smiling from ear-to-ear, it was her bold fashion statement that really stunned.

The Hannah Montana alum opted to go totally rocker chic with her look, sporting a pair of low-rise leather trousers and a slightly cropped T-shirt. Atop her shirt, Miley wore a matching black leather jacket that totally complimented her style. Finally, Miley paired the whole outfit with a set of bold boots and wore layers of necklaces and jewelry for the photo shoot, as she walked along the pavement with a wine glass in her hand.

From the looks of it, Miley has seriously been living her best life as she steadily gets back to work after a busy start to 2021. The singer memorably performed at the first-ever TikTok tailgate party for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in February, and slowly started to relax and recline after her raucous show. Miley has actually included her fans in her self-care routines, sharing photos of herself luxuriating in the tub and more!

But as Miley settles into her new era and continues to take 2021 by storm, she’s also taken some time to reflect on her more infamous days. “I’m a pop star,” Miley told Zane Lowe during her Behind Miley’s Plastic Hearts video for Apple Music in December 2020. “I’m supposed to do these things. I’m supposed to do things that sometimes make you uncomfortable, or you take offense. That’s kind of my job, that’s entertainment,” she said.

Indeed, Miley has always been so transparent about how she uses her star power. Whether it’s philanthropic, or navigating a new era of her music career, the singer has remained true to herself. We cannot wait to see how the year continues to unfold for her!