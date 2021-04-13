See Pic

Chrissy Teigen Looks Amazing In Neon Pink Swimsuit On Vacation With John Legend & Kids

Chrissy Teigen channeled Barbie in a neon pink swimsuit while frolicking in the water during her tropical family vacation!

Chrissy Teigen definitely brought an entire suitcase full of perfect swimsuits with her on her family vacation! The Cravings head honcho showed off another hot neon one-piece while hitting the beach during the tropical getaway, striking a model pose in the water. The 35-year-old paired her Barbie pink number, which featured spaghetti straps and a modest top, with a cute hair wrap from her own line.

Later in the day, Chrissy gave fans a closer glimpse at the one-piece with an adorable video starring her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen. Chrissy treated her mom to a champagne toast to celebrate the release of The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom. Chrissy, daughter of the year, set up a huge congratulations banner in their cabana while Pepper drank in her robe.

She got a big cheer from John Legend and her grandkids, Miles, 2, and Luna, 4, who were having fun playing in the water. While on vacation with the fam, Chrissy has really been rolling out the cute swimsuits. On her Instagram Story, she showed off a black one-piece that tied in the front and had major cutouts over the abdomen. Just days prior, she rocked a neon purple swimsuit with a dangerously low neckline while hanging out with her stylist, Alana Van Deraa.

While Chrissy’s hair has been mostly covered with her wraps, it looks like she’s ditched her “midlife” silver hair makeover. The Lip Sync Battle host debuted the chest-length wig on Instagram, showing off the cool smokey color in a video straight from her enviable closet. She joked in the caption, “im ok really!!” — a reference to her deactivating her Twitter account to escape the “negativity” of the social media platform.