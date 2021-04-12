Carrie Underwood, 38, Goes Makeup-Free & Works Out In A Crop Top At The Gym – Pic

Carrie Underwood looked stunning as she took to Instagram and posted a rare makeup-free selfie while working out in gym gear that highlighted her toned physique.

Carrie Underwood, 38, looked flawless as she went makeup-free for a gym selfie on April 12. The “Before He Cheats” hit-maker took to Instagram and showed off a fresh-faced look for fans in a white crop top and matching leggings. She wore her signature blonde hair in low pigtail braids and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

“Happy Monday!!!! Hope you all have an amazing week!” the Grammy Award-winner wrote within the screenshot she posted while working out in the gym. Carrie promoted the fit52 workout app which is a “community powered fitness platform,” according to its site. She showed off her rock hard abs and sculpted biceps for the photo while wearing a sports bra and pants from her Calia by Carrie Underwood collection.

Fans of the American Idol winner flocked to the comments section to admire the stunner. “Love the no make up look!” one follower responded. “I see yo abs girlfriend!!” another commented. “Great photo and thank you for the motivation,” another fan added.”

“Woo hoo workout #2! Feeling good! Gonna go for credit! Hope you’re all feeling strong today!” Carrie captioned another post from April 2. The country singer doubled up her workout on the fitness app while showing off the results of her toned physique.

Meanwhile, Carrie has much to celebrate as her new album My Savior debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Christian Charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart last week. That makes this her ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart; breaking her very own record as the only country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.