‘American Idol’: Why Luke Bryan Will Be Missing From Season 19’s 1st Live Show
A familiar face will be filling in for Luke Bryan when he misses the April 12 episode of ‘American Idol.’
Luke Bryan tested positive for the coronavirus and will not appear tonight’s episode of American Idol. The show is going live for the first time this season on April 12, but Luke will not be in attendance. Instead, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be joined by former Idol judge, Paula Abdul, who will be appearing on the show for the first time since its move to ABC in 2018.
I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021
“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show,” Luke tweeted. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.” The official American Idol account also shared the news, writing, “Luke will be missed at our first American Idol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery. We’re so excited to announce Paula Abdul will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crowning a new winner!”