Madonna, 62, Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair & A Green Robe In New Selfies

Madonna has stunned in a series of selfies with long, platinum blonde locks and a pair of dark sunglasses while wearing a luxe, green robe.

Madonna looked better than ever in a series of snaps she shared to Instagram on April 9. The pop icon took to the social media platform to post three gorgeous selfies, which put her glowing complexion on display. “Damn I smell good………” the 62-year-old captioned the post, tagging Tom Ford and hash tagging their scent, “#roseprick.” In the pics, the “Vogue” singer rocked a large, luxe green robe which featured a sizable hood. She also donned long, platinum blonde locks as she accessorized with oversized, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces

She also revealed she was wearing black, fishnet stockings and a pair of matching, green slippers. “Cuteness,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Ur everything.” The post came just a few hours after she shared several videos to her Instagram Story, the first of which showed her daughter Mercy, 14, showing off her piano skills.

Although she usually keeps her children, out of the spotlight, Madonna has given fans a few glimpses at her youngster’s musical talent. In November, 2020 she proved her kids have inherited her dancing skills when she posted a video of her son David, 15, and Mercy practicing their moves. “It’s A Vibe,” the “Material Girl” hitmaker captioned the carousel post, which featured a video of the duo busting a move to “Smile” by JuiceWrld and The Weeknd. Mercy wore a red dress with a floral pattern, a matching bandana and plenty of gold jewelry.