Why Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Really Split: Plus — Has She Already Moved On?

Larsa Pippen split with NBA star Malik Beasley ‘a while ago’ and she’s already being pursued by a hot new man.

Larsa Pippen, 46, and Malik Beasley, 24, have broken up — but the The Real Housewives of Miami alum isn’t losing any sleep over it. In fact, multiple sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Larsa is the one that called off the romance.

“Things ran their course between them. No one expected her to marry this guy, she was having fun. But then it started to get complicated and that’s not her thing, so she ended it,” revealed a source close to the reality beauty.

“There are no hard feelings, they’re cool. But she’s doing her thing in Miami and he’s on the other side of the country and that’s that,” the source added.

“[Myles] has been pursuing her and she’s having fun,” explained the source. “She’s in a very empowered place in her life, she’s really never felt better.”

A second source close to Larsa echoed the sentiment. “She’s not necessarily even looking for a relationship and she’s perfectly fine being single and enjoying time with her family and girlfriends. So it would take someone really incredible to get her to settle down.” When it comes to what went wrong between Larsa and Malik, our source said it was just too much “drama” for the mamma of four. “Larsa knows her worth and she enjoys spending a lot of time with someone, especially when she first starts dating them. Malik has a lot on his plate and she didn’t have the time or energy to get involved in that drama.” As HollywoodLife readers know, things between Larsa started when he was still legally married to Montana Yao, 23. Larsa insisted in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, that Malik and Montana were already “separated.”

Larsa told the outlet, “I Googled them when I first met him — they weren’t together. They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation way before me.”