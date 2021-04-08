Exclusive

Why Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Really Split: Plus — Has She Already Moved On?

Larsa Pippen Malik Beasley Split Reason
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26 show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 24. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: New couple Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley get in the festive spirit as they pose in front of a giant Christmas tree in his hometown of Minnesota. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, 24, posed for the camera on Sunday, December 20. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722344_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a very revealing top and holds hands with Malik Beasley as she hits the mall in Miami. Larsa, who recently revealed she had been battling Covid-19, made headlines earlier this month for claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said that she dated the NBA player shortly before he began a romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016. "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," said Larsa, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.". 23 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716931_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26th show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 46. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
and

Larsa Pippen split with NBA star Malik Beasley ‘a while ago’ and she’s already being pursued by a hot new man.

Larsa Pippen, 46, and Malik Beasley, 24, have broken up — but the The Real Housewives of Miami alum isn’t losing any sleep over it. In fact, multiple sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Larsa is the one that called off the romance.

“Things ran their course between them. No one expected her to marry this guy, she was having fun. But then it started to get complicated and that’s not her thing, so she ended it,” revealed a source close to the reality beauty.
Larsa Pippen Malik Beasley Split Reason
Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley were photographed celebrating his birthday together in Nov. 2020 [MEGA]
“There are no hard feelings, they’re cool. But she’s doing her thing in Miami and he’s on the other side of the country and that’s that,” the source added.
According to the same source, things between Larsa and the Minnesota Timberwolves player ended “a while ago” but it’s only making headlines now because she was recently spotted getting cozy with a new man. Larsa and 27-year-old entrepreneur Myles Kronman were photographed enjoying a date at the W Hotel last month.
“[Myles] has been pursuing her and she’s having fun,” explained the source. “She’s in a very empowered place in her life, she’s really never felt better.”
Larsa Pippen Myles Kronman
Larsa Pippen was photographed enjoying a pool date in Miami on March 13 with Myles Kronman. [MEGA]

A second source close to Larsa echoed the sentiment. “She’s not necessarily even looking for a relationship and she’s perfectly fine being single and enjoying time with her family and girlfriends. So it would take someone really incredible to get her to settle down.”

When it comes to what went wrong between Larsa and Malik, our source said it was just too much “drama” for the mamma of four. “Larsa knows her worth and she enjoys spending a lot of time with someone, especially when she first starts dating them. Malik has a lot on his plate and she didn’t have the time or energy to get involved in that drama.”

As HollywoodLife readers know, things between Larsa started when he was still legally married to Montana Yao, 23. Larsa insisted in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, that Malik and Montana were already “separated.”

Larsa told the outlet, “I Googled them when I first met him — they weren’t together. They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn’t thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn’t the ideal situation way before me.”