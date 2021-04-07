Kourtney Kardashian Smolders In Shiny Bikini For New Mirror Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to promote ‘Poosh-approved’ products while showing off her figure in a metallic brown bikini top with a matching over shirt and pants.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had her fans talking on Apr. 7 when she posted two new mirror selfies that showed her looking absolutely gorgeous. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a shiny metallic brown bikini top under a matching long-sleeved over shirt and matching bottoms in the pics, which were posted to help promote products approved by her company brand, Poosh. She also had her long wavy locks down and accessorized with a silver necklace as she gave a serious look to the camera.

“OUR APRIL @poosh SHOP DRIP 💦: Find out which 13 Poosh-approved products made my list of favorites. poosh #linkinbio,” Kourtney captioned the post. She also added a pic of the products she was referring to which included serum and cream.

Once Kourtney shared her new pics, it didn’t take long for fans to compliment her. “You look so pretty,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Wow.” A third called her “beautiful” and many more shared heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kourtney shared her most recent pics, she made headlines for going on a ski trip with her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. The Blink 182 drummer shared videos and a pic of him and his lady love having an enjoyable time in the snow while getting cozy and sledding. He also included a sweet caption that read, “Real is rare” along with a black heart.

Travis’ two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex Shana Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, also joined the couple on the fun adventure and could be seen happily posing with them in the pic.

Kourtney also shared some photos from the vacation on her own social media. They included one of her on a snow mobile with Atiana and one of her, Atiana, and Alabama on another type of snow vehicle. “Up to snow good,” the funny reality star wrote in the caption for the pics.