Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In A Bikini During Easter With Her Family In Palm Springs — Pics

Kendall Jenner was super cute in a floral two-piece while soaking up the sun in Palm Springs over the Easter holiday! See the pics!

Kendall Jenner looked totally sun-kissed and stunning in a series of photos she shared to her Instagram Story on Easter Sunday, April 4! The gorgeous model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 25, spent some time outside at her family’s Palm Springs estate working on her glowing tan while sporting a teeny tiny floral bikini with white fabric and orange detailing. Kendall looked super relaxed as she lounged on her striped beach towel, which rested on the lush green grass.

Along with her fashionable two-piece, which featured a perfect pattern for springtime, Kendall also sported a pair of sunglasses to keep her eyes protected from the beaming So. Cal. sun. It was the perfect way to end the day for Kendall, who spent the Easter holiday with her whole family. Throughout the sunny day, Kendall proved that she was fully ready to swing into spring with another super fashionable look.

Kendall fashioned a long, pink dress with puffed sleeves and a slew of floral detailing across the fabric. The dress looked like the epitome of spring, with its soft, pastel hues and floral patterning. In a few of the photos, which Kendall shared to Instagram on April 4, the stunning starlet was even photographed walking through a picturesque field, her dress caught up in the springtime breeze.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan appeared to have an amazing time during their holiday. Kendall was joined by her sisters and nieces and nephews, and they shared some amazing photographs from their excursion. Along with Kendall’s super cute Easter looks, her 23-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, shared an adorable video of her youngster, three-year-old Stormi Webster, and big sister Khloe Kardashian‘s two-year-old, True Thompson.

In the clip, True and Stormi were captured walking hand-in-hand around the family home, and couldn’t have looked cuter. Based on the sweet clips and fun photos, fans had the opportunity to see from the Kardashian and Jenner clan, they absolutely had a blast. Fans cannot wait to see what the family gets up to next!