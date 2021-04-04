‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Reveals How She Dropped 20 lbs. Since November After Gaining Weight During COVID

‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss looks amazing after she revealed EXCLUSIVELY how she’s shed her COVID weight gain and why she’s not done yet!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, 44, admitted to gaining 20 Lbs. quarantine last year — but is revealing how she lost it all a short amount of time. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since November,” the actress and entrepreneur told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 28. “I want to lose 10 more pounds,” she adds — confessing her secret came down to diet: no sugar and no bread, in particular.

While she admitted she usually kick starts her healthy eating habits at the top of the year, she started a bit earlier than usual. “I always do this prayer fast during the first month of the year,” Kandi revealed. “But I actually did it for 2 months. December, January.” This season we’ll see Kandi working out with her trainer and cousin, Patrick, after admitting on her social media page that she knew she packed on too many pounds during lockdown.

Her diet became a priority since she’s been so busy working. “I took out all sweets,” Kandi added. “I stopped eating all sweets, bread. I only drank water, no juices, anything, and then I took some appetite suppressants so I didn’t feel hungry all of the time. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help, so it just helped me stay on course. That basically was it and over the 2-and-a-half months I lost 20 pounds and I’d like to lose 10 more although I have started back eating sweets here and there but I’ve got to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds.”

“This is my first day back to working out,” Kandi posted on her Instagram stories back in Sept. 2020. “I’ve gained 20 pounds since May. At the beginning of COVID I was working out and I was in shape, and even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds. But I ended up getting lax and comfortable, and I ended up gaining 20. So that means I have 30 pounds of which I really would like to lose. And I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a part of my regular routine.”

Kandi isn’t the only housewife in her cast to get snatched after the pandemic, either! Co-stars Cynthia Bailey, 54, and Kenya Moore, 50, also have dropped a lot of weight once Atlanta started opening up and it helped motivate The Chi star as the ladies recently wrapped the dramatic twelfth season. “Kenya lost — She’s skinny now!” Kandi said. “Yeah, she’s super skinny. I think everybody’s just trying to tighten up.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8pm.