National Candy Day: Kardashians & More Caught Eating Their Favorite Junk Food

Move over, Halloween! Wait your turn, Valentine’s Day! It’s National Candy Day — and it’s time for a sugar rush!

Whether you like sweet or sour, chocolate or vanilla, or gummy or hard, we can all agree — the world loves candy! And what better day to celebrate all things for our sweet tooth then on Nov 4, better known as National Candy Day. In honor of this festive holiday, we thought we’d take a look at what your favorite stars will most likely be snacking on today, like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Ariel Winter.

Yes, even celebrities like to indulge now and again. Perhaps it’s a small sweet, like a lollipop to curb a sweet urge in the middle of the day. Khloe Kardashian has been spotted with a sucker while filming KUWTK. Or maybe, it’s a fun day out at a festival or theme park and the smell of cotton candy is just too tempting to resist. Tons of celebs love to grab a sweet while at Coachella, like Kaia Gerber. Or maybe you’ve been offered the candy concoction of your dreams at a Hollywood event and you just can’t pass it up. All scenarios are true when it comes to Hollywood stars, and you can see them all enjoy a treat in the gallery above.

But the queen of candy, in my humble opinion, is Kourtney Kardashian. Back in 2016, Kourtney came forward with a video showcasing how she eats a Kit-Kat bar. She posted the video on Youtube, detailing her method of breaking the Kit Kat bar apart, nibbling the chocolate around the wafers first, before finally munching right into the crunchy center. As I have been doing this since I was a kid, I really felt seen when Kourtney published this video and felt it deserved resurfacing on this, the sweetest of holidays — National Candy Day!

So, pick up your favorite snack today and if you need any inspiration, click through the gallery to see what your favorite stars like to enjoy!