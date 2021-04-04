Reese Witherspoon & Son Deacon, 17, Look Like Twins In Sweet Sunset Selfie — See Pic

Reese Witherspoon was bursting with love in a sweet message about her lookalike son Deacon! The pair enjoyed a lovely sunset together.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, is such a proud mama! The Draper James founder shared an adorable selfie with her son Deacon Phillippe, 17, and looked so much alike. “Not enough words to say how much I love this guy,” Reese began in her caption shared to Instagram on Saturday, April 3. “The way he looks at the world inspires me everyday @deaconphillippe,” she added. In the photo, the pair snuggled close as a stunning orange, pink and yellow sky was illuminated behind them.

“I love you mom!!” Deacon sweetly replied in the comments. The mom-of-three kept her blonde hair straight and down as she slightly tilted her head, appearing to go makeup-free for the family time. The duo twinned in white shirts, while Reese accessorized with a dainty pair of small gold hoop earrings and a chain. While she didn’t tag a location, it looked absolutely stunning! Reese’s 22 million followers also couldn’t get over how much Deacon — who is her son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe –looked like her!

Kamala Harris‘ niece Meena dubbed the two “twins,” including two heart emojis — she can say that again. Viola Davis added, “Cutie PIE!!” while Jameela Jamil declared the mother-son duo have “The exact same face!!!!” Former View co-host and Fuller House actress Candace Nelson gushed, “He’s a dream!”

Reese often shares updates about her kids — including daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, and son Tennessee, 8 — to Instagram, including a big announcement about Deacon over the summer! The teen is pursuing a career in music, and dropped his first single “Long Run” back in July. “Song of the Weekend!” the Legally Blonde actress declared. “I think they call this a Bop or is it a Banger? A Bangin’ Bop? Help me out @deaconphillippe… Check out #LovefortheSummer,” she added, later posting a video of herself jamming out to the tune.

Her daughter Ava — who also looks so much like her gorgeous mama — has also been pursuing projects of her own! The UC Berkeley student recently fronted her first-ever hair campaign for foam hair dye brand Hally. Ava sported her very own lilac shade — called “Ava-lanche” — in the ski-themed campaign that took us back to the early ’90s. “Love this look,” Reese commented one of Ava’s campaign photos, shared on March 1.