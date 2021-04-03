Drake Shows Off Longer Quarantine Beard On Rare Outing In L.A. Amid Home Invasion Attempt Report — See Pics

Drake has been spotted shopping for jewelry in Beverly Hills, sporting a growing quarantine beard and his signature heart design buzzcut.

Even Drake has let his hair grow out while in lockdown. The Canadian hitmaker stepped out on April 2 for a Beverly Hills shopping trip, and rocked a slightly longer quarantine beard. The “God’s Plan” singer also sported a unique heart design buzzcut in his hair, perhaps a way to promote his sixth studio album Lover Boy. The 34-year-old left a jewelry store surrounded by his security team, and cut a casual yet chic figure in a dark blue Missoni jacket, which featured a patterned stripe down the side.

He paired the athletic top with grey tracksuit pants and some fresh white Nike sneakers, while he accessorized with large diamond earrings in each ear, and wore a blingy, gold watch on his wrist. Drake also carried a clear wallet and a water bottle for the outing, which came just days after a woman armed with a knife reportedly tried to get onto his expansive estate in Toronto, Canada.

Drake was home at the time she tried to enter the 50,000-square-foot property, a source told Page Six while a Toronto Police Department source told The Sun, “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries.” This wasn’t the first time the rapper has had a near run-in with an intruder. Back in 2017, a trespasser broke into his home in Southern California, where she drank his water and soda before getting caught.

Most recently, Drake gave a shout out to his “lil man” Adonis Graham and his son’s mother, Sophie Brussaux on a new track. He mentioned both of them during “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” one of the three songs on his new EP, which dropped in March 2021. “I sent her the child support, she sent me the heart emoji / They all say they love me, but they hardly know me / Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil’ man,” he rapped, per Genius. “Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M.”