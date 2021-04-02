Diddy’s Twins Jessie & D’Lila, 14, Are Nearly As Tall As Dad In Video For Brother Christian’s Birthday

Diddy and his three daughters couldn’t be there for son Christian’s 23rd birthday party, so they came to him via a virtual hologram video.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs and his daughters Chance, 15, and 14-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila spending time at the 51-year-old’s mansion on Miami’s exclusive Starr Island, they weren’t able to attend his son Christian Combs‘ early birthday celebration in the Hollywood Hills on Apr. 1. But thanks to the wonders of PORTL’s Epic device to appear as a life-size, 4K interactive holograms, the the four beamed in to the party and even helped sing along to “Happy Birthday.”

The twins looked adorable in matching black Rolling Stones logo vintage tour t-shirts, and had their hair in long braids. Even their faded and distressed jeans were a twinning look, as they each had holes over the right knee and left thigh in the denim. Chance looked far more “Miami” when it came to her style and the color of her outfit, rocking a pair of pink drawstring shorts and a light blue and pink tie-dye top.

Diddy and the girls could be seen saying Happy Birthday to Christian, who turns 23 on Apr. 4. They were able to see and hear all of the action at the party on the other side of the country, thanks to the wonders of the portal. Diddy did a fun dance for the California crew while toasting his son and his friends from a bottle of his Deleon premium tequila brand. He looked ready to party from afar in a black Fendi crewneck tracksuit, while his three teenage daughters next to him. The girls are are already as tall as the 5’10” mogul’s shoulders, looking so grown up.

Diddy gave an emotional speech about his son, telling him and his large crowd of partying pals, “I just want to tell you how much of a blessing it is that you’re my son. I feel like the coolest dad in the world, just cause you’re my son. Every day that I see you…you taught me how to smile. And I just want to tell you I love you for that. For being my son.” Like Jessie and D’Lila, Christian’s mom is the mogul’s late ex Kim Porter, who died in Nov. 2018 due to complications from pneumonia.

“And I’m the most proud dad in the world,” Diddy continued. He then told everyone at the party that “I love you all. We love y’all from the Combs family. Christian, you’re a special one and I love you with all of my heart and soul. Keep being that beautiful person that you are. You’re a special one baby” as Christian looked at his dad’s hologram and shared the love right back. It was the next best thing to being there in person! If Diddy had been there, he would have been able to party with the likes of Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Yung Thug and more of Christian’s celeb pals.