Christian Combs, 20, Breaks Silence On Mom Kim Porter’s Death: See His Short But Sweet Message

Christian Combs is mourning his late mother, Kim Porter, on Instagram. See his sweet post, and the even sweeter message to her that he posted two days after her funeral.

Ten days after her untimely death, Christian Combs, 20, has paid tribute publicly to his mother, Kim Porter. His post about his later mother was short, but ever-so sweet. Christian posted a striking photo of Kim, captioned, “I miss you Mommy” with an angel emoji. How beautiful! This is the first time that Christian has addressed Kim’s death, after she passed away from suspected cardiac arrest on November 16. She was laid to rest on November 24. We can only imagine the pain and sorrow he’s experiencing right now as he copes with this loss.

Christian’s Instagram followers immediately jumped into the comments to comfort him. “Oh Christian, I’m praying for you and your family hun,” one follower wrote. “God ive been praying for you and your family so hard it hurts my soul for you to encounter such a thing in your young age. One day at a time is all i say,and even that 1 day at a time will never be enough. Prayers big hugs. I feel your pain lost my dad 3 years ago and it still hurts today,” said another, with someone else chiming in with, “Its ok to miss a loved one… even though it’s so recent. Miss her, love her, never forget her! They live with us from memories… lost my mom 6 years ago! Never gets easy! Hugs!!!!”

Christian’s brother, Quincy Brown, 27, spoke out about their mother’s death on November 18, saying in a statement, ““I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.” Quincy’s biological father, Al B. Sure! (Diddy adopted Quincy when he was a child), posted a sweet tribute photo on Instagram, as well, captioned, “Forever my lady.”

I miss you Mommy ❤️ 👼🏾

Too see pics from Kim’s wonderful life, scroll through our gallery above. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of this beautiful woman.