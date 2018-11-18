Quincy Brown Mourns His Mom Kim Porter After Her Tragic Death: ‘I Am Broken’

Quincy Brown was left absolutely gut-wrenched after learning about the heartbreaking death of his mother, Kim Porter, on Nov. 15. And now, he has released a statement.

Quincy Brown, 27, is finally opening up about the sudden and unexpected death of his mother, Kim Porter, on Nov. 15. The actor and singer, who currently recurs on the Fox series Star, said the following in a heartbreaking statement provided to TK: “I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me. ♥️💔♥️”. Quincy’s biological father is singer Al B. Sure!, but he was adopted by Diddy (Kim’s ex) when he was a young boy.

Kim’s death was first reported by TMZ on Thursday afternoon, as law enforcement sources told the site paramedics were called to her Toluca Lake home and dispatch audio indicated she suffered from cardiac arrest. The site also claims she was suffering from pneumonia recently, however, it’s unclear if that led to her death.

Shortly after her passing, Kim’s rep told Page Six, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.” A source close to Diddy, who adopted Quincy when he was young, also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Diddy has remained close with Kim all of these years. He cared about her tremendously and sad and shocked is an understatement for how he’s feeling. Making sure his kids are okay through all of this is his top concern. He’s so heartbroken and devastated over this. His relationship with Kim was different than any of his other exes. They shared a very special connection and bond.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kim’s family and friends during this difficult time.