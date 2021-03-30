Viola Davis Stands Proudly With Daughter Genesis, 9, In 1st Mother-Daughter Cover For ‘W’

Viola Davis and her adorable nine-year-old daughter, Genesis, posed for their very first mother-daughter magazine cover! To say they’re stunning is an understatement.

Viola Davis‘ latest photoshoot was a family affair! The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star, 55, posed with her nine-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon for a very special cover of W Magazine. This was Viola and Genesis’ first mother-daughter magazine cover, and most certainly not their last. The ladies shined on the cover, part of a photo essay helmed by friend Regina King in The Directors Issue.

The glamorous cover shows Viola and her fifth grader holding hands in the sunshine on a tree-lined street. The How To Get Away With Murder star looks gorgeous, as always, with short hair and a white 60s-style dress from Fendi. She accessorized with a Tory Burch purse, as well as earrings and a bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels. Genesis is adorable in a pink satin dress with red polka dots — fit for a princess.

Regina’s photo essay, titled “Black Americana,” envisions Viola, her daughter, and her husband, Julius Tennon, embodying “a classical portrait of Black American life.” The retro shoot took place in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles, a Black celebrity hotspot in the 1940s and 1950s for stars like Little Richard and Hattie McDaniel. “I don’t think any of us are particularly happy with the state of America, but we still embrace the fact that we are Black Americans, even with all of the things that have happened in history,” the One Night In Miami director explained in W.

Within the pages of W, Viola and Genesis wear a number of incredible outfits, including a jeweled Miu Miu jacket and top (Genesis), an Alexander McQueen gown with a wide collar and a green Michael Kors sweater (Viola). Julius looks dapper himself in a series of classy designer suits.

Regina tweeted out some stunning photos from the shoot, writing, “Thank you @wmag

Here are a few shots from the piece BLACK AMERICANA: A Photo Essay on Love and Pain. When Queen @violadavis agreed to star in it, my heart smiled so big. Thank you Viola for being game to do something different and letting me include Julius and Genesis.”