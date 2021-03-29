Kylie Jenner Goes For A Hike In A Crop Top & Leggings During Intense Workout

Kylie Jenner revealed she ‘never’ misses a ‘Monday’ while sharing an impressive video of her workout routine.

Kylie Jenner, 23, proved she doesn’t quit when it comes to staying in shape in her latest Instagram video! The makeup mogul reposted a TikTok post full of clips showing off her workout routine, which included taking a hike and doing sit-ups, as she flaunted her figure in a black crop top and leggings. She also wore a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

The video starts off showing Kylie drinking a cup of what appears to be coffee before she gets started with her intense day. It then shows her standing in a mirror before it cuts to her walking outside up a grass-covered hill while holding a bottle of water. She is holding her back in one clip before it shows her upping the speed by running and eventually walking back down the hill.

She then goes on to walk on a treadmill before doing a set of sit-ups in various positions and planks. She ends the video by showing off her sweaty flat stomach. “never miss a monday!,” Kylie captioned the post before the large amount of responses started rolling in.

“I smell the launch of a fitness product in the air,” one follower suspected. “You’re unreal,” another wrote with heart-eyed emojis. “I’ve actually never seen your workout before. Good job,” a third commented. Many others left applauding and heart emojis.

Before her latest workout video, Kylie wowed while wearing a sheer baby blue jumpsuit from Poster Girl in a series of Instagram pics. She shared the pics on Mar. 12 and posed on a couch in the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters office. “the main character,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which was again met with plenty of compliments.

When Kylie’s not looking stunning in workout clothes or jumpsuits, she’s doing so in bikinis. Earlier this month, she posted a pic of herself posing in a lime green swimsuit that included a skirt. She used the caption of the pic to quote lyrics from the popular song “Fergalicious” by Fergie. “My body stay vicious / I be up in the gym just working on my fitness / He’s my witness (oh, wee),” it read.