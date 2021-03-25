Joy Behar Torches Fox Host Jeanine Pirro For Calling Migrant Children ‘Lower level Human Beings’

Joy Behar torched Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro for ‘outrageously’ calling migrant kids at the border ‘lower level humans.’ She couldn’t believe how Jeanine’s changed.

Joy Behar didn’t hold back on The View while condemning Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for “outrageous” comments she made about migrant children detained at the border. During a racist rant on The Five, Jeanine referred to the kids “lower level human beings” while calling for the border to be closed to “criminals.” The View co-host wasn’t having that.

VP HARRIS TAKES LEAD ON BORDER CRISIS: Pres. Biden announced that he’s putting Vice Pres. Harris in charge of the situation at the southern border and Harris laid out her plan — the co-hosts react and question the transparency of the admin on the topic. https://t.co/o8ladz9TUC pic.twitter.com/7b2e579i23 — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2021

“Look at what Jeanine Pirro — this is just outrageous. Jeanine, I’m looking at you,” Joy said, disgusted, addressing the Judge Jeanine host directly. “You should be ashamed of yourself. She said that these kids are a ‘lower level of human being.’ I mean, we’re going into some weird territory here if you say something like that about another human being, Jeanine.” Joy added that she believes that Jeanine has changed over the years.

“I used to know you, I used to like you,” Joy lamented. “What the hell is going on with you, Jeanine, that you would say such a thing about human children? It’s outrageous.” The View‘s co-hosts were discussing President Joe Biden‘s announcement that he would be putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the situation at the border. “I believe that Kamala will have a humane approach,” Joy added.

Joy was not exaggerating when she blasted Jeanine’s comments. “The bringing of these children into this country, where they will be forever connected to a cartel, is slavery,” Jeanine said on The Five. “What we’re doing here is we are promoting a lower level of human being, who will be controlled from other countries. So stop trying to make this about this is who ― not who we are,” she added. “This is about crime coming into this country and it’s a reality. And we’re losing.”