Andy Cohen Reveals How To Really Pronounce Khloe Kardashian’s Name & Fans Are Mind Blown

Andy Cohen says we’ve all been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong and the internet can’t believe it…

The king of reality tv just gave Keeping Up fans a reality check! Andy Cohen explained the correct pronunciation of Khloé Kardashian‘s name and revealed that Kris Jenner herself confirmed her it. “It’s Khlo-ay,” Andy, 52, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 22. “Khlo-ay is the name,” he said, noting, “There’s a little accent over the name.”

.@Andy Cohen teaches Jimmy the proper way to say “Khloé Kardashian” #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/paPc7JgHDL — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 23, 2021

Don’t worry, we were just as shocked as host Jimmy Fallon, who said he was going to put in a call to the Good American cofounder, 36, to verify the news. Meanwhile, Andy went on to explain, “So, I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé’s house… I walked in and I go, ‘Khlo-ay,’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s really pronounced,'” he recalled.

‘There’s a little [accent] on top of the name. Why am I the only one who got that? I got the memo! Ask her,” the Bravo host joked, while Jimmy said, “Wow!”, in disbelief.

Andy’s recent interview with the Kardashian family will air on his new limited E! special series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, where stars from popular shows, including KUWTK, dish on behind the scenes moments and more.

“It was wild, it was a trip going to the Kardashians house,” Andy admitted, noting the COVID-19 protocols the family and network had in place. “You gotta go through all these gates and I had to get a COVID test before I got there… There’ so many gates I can’t even remember, and jars of candy.”

As for what Khloé’s Calabasas, CA mansion looks behind the gates? — “The lighting set-up is very intense, they looked so beautiful,” Andy said, adding that at one point, the famous sisters were “all kind of casually hanging out on these swings behind Khloés house — it’s wild,” he said.

The farewell season of KUWTK is currently airing Thursdays at 8 pm ET on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for exclusive news, previews and real-time recaps!