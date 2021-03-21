Salma Hayek, 54, Celebrates ‘Sunday Funday’ While In A Stunning Swimsuit

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself posing by the water and looking incredible.

Salma Hayek, 54, is making sure to enjoy her Sunday while looking fabulous in a beautiful location. The actress posed by a clear blue body of water while wearing a red one-piece swimsuit on Mar. 21 and had her long locks down and flowing in the wind. She also had sunglasses on as she put one hand on one thigh of a leg that had her foot pointed upward.

“#sundayfunday,” she wrote in the caption. It didn’t take long for fans to compliment her radiant beauty once she shared the epic pic. “You look amazing,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.”

“Wow,” a third simply but effectively wrote whole a fourth pointed out that she’s “perfection.” Many more shared heart-eyed emojis to show how much they loved the pic.

Salma’s latest pic isn’t the first time she’s gotten attention for posing in a swimsuit. The talented star looked relaxed as she showed off her figure in a black one-piece bathing suit while enjoying a swim in a pool in a pic she posted in Feb. “#sundayvibes,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Before that, she stunned in a pink swimsuit while posing with her husband François-Henri Pinault, 58, and her 13-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault. The trio looked adorable while smiling and posing in an outdoor pool and Salma added a caption about her hubby for International Men’s Day.

“Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man. You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home,” it read.

When she’s not looking flawless in swimsuits or gushing over her husband, Salma is gushing over Valentina. Although she’s mostly private about her daughter, she occasionally publicly shows off her motherly love on social media. For her 13th birthday, she shared an adorable photo of her as a baby and a touching message.

“Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Peace Day’, to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star. 💫✨🌟”