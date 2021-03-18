Khloe Kardashian Admits She ‘Almost Miscarried’ With True In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

In a new preview for tonight’s ‘KUWTK’ premiere, Khloe has an emotional conversation with Kim about her IVF struggles and admits she’s a high-risk pregnancy carrier.

Khloe Kardashian is understandably concerned after receiving a health update from doctors amid her IVF struggles in a new preview for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which premieres on March 18 on E!. The Good American founder, 36, who’s trying for baby No. 2 with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is swimming in a pool while chatting with sister Kim Kardashian about the situation.

When Kim asks about “next steps” regarding Khloe’s eggs, the mother of one explains, “I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” Khloe explains.

“Obviously, I’m not going to get into specifics” while filming, she said. Though, Khloe did let her sister know that doctors told her it’s “an 80-something percent chance” that she’ll miscarry. While discussing the serious matter, Khloe also revealed, “I almost miscarried with True [Thompson, now two] — at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

In a confessional, Khloe admits her situation is “shocking” and explains, “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family And it just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

Then, Khloe goes on to recall a conversation with her doctor. “She said she would be so afraid, since my embryos are so hard to create, that she would feel terrible for putting one in and not warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry,” Khloe says, to which Kim agrees, adding, “Yeah, and then that would be a waste.”

Kim — who has four children, two of which were born through surrogacy due to her own pregnancy issues — admits, “I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy.” The SKIMS founder, 40, explains, “And I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, i’f you can do it like, it’s such an amazing experience.’ But you’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same.”

For Kim, “there’s no difference,” other than “there was someone else that was the carrier.” However, Khloe admits that the idea of surrogacy is still “really scary.”

She says, “I really can’t believe this is happening,” before explaining further in a confessional: “I’m really grateful that there are other options, but I loved being pregnant with True, it’s such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I might not ever get to feel that way again — it’s daunting, it’s scary, it’s stressful and it breaks my heart,” Khloe admits.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!