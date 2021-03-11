Nick Jonas Strips Down & Shows Off His Muscles While Showering In Sexy ‘Spaceman’ Video

Nick Jonas recreates ‘The Martian’ experience in his music video for ‘Spaceman.’ Priyanka Chopra also makes an appearance in this video about long-distance love.

Nick Jonas‘s new music video is like a sexy reimagining of The Martian. Joe Jonas said it himself when he tweeted, “Let’s talk about the #SpacemanVideo though…This is for sure my new favorite Matt Damon movie!” We have to agree, after watching Nick lose his spacesuit and go shirtless on Mars in many hot scenes for his”Spaceman” music video that dropped on March 11, nearly three weeks after the song came out.

In “Spaceman,” Nick uses his powerful pop vocals to compare the experience of quarantining far away from one’s lover to being a spaceman trapped on Mars (just like Matt Damon‘s character, Mark Watney). “Mask off minute I get home / All safe now that I’m alone / Almost like a spaceman / I feel like a spaceman,” Nick sings in the music video, which shows dramatic shots of Nick flexing his muscles on the planet’s lonely red hills and living alone in his aluminum home.

The music video hits close to home (and we mean that in the most ironic sense), since Nick actually did experience a long-distance marriage when Priyanka flew to London for work in late 2020, where she’ll be staying until Nov. 2021 according to her interview with the Evening Standard. Priyanka was also seen in Germany in Oct. 2020, where she filmed the Matrix 4. But she still got to make a cameo in Nick’s new music video — virtually, of course.

Let’s talk about the #SpacemanVideo though 🤯🤯🤯 This is for sure my new favorite Matt Damon movie! Go watch it now on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/lJ49WFnj7V — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 11, 2021

At one point in the music video, Nick sings longingly while looking at a photo of Priyanka on a digital screen in his space house. At least Priyanka can do the same by watching Nick’s sexy shower scene in the “Spaceman” visuals. The Isn’t It Romantic star also made sure to give a shout-out to her husband’s new music video on her Instagram Story. “SPACEMAN MUSIC VIDEO HAS LANDED,” she wrote.

“Spaceman” is the lead single of Nick’s upcoming album (which shares the same name) coming out on March 12. “I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix. And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person,'” Nick said on the March 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He added, “And I just dug in writing…within a couple of days I was like ‘Oh, this is a solo album.’ And a few days later I was like, ‘This is a kind of themed album.'”

Fortunately, Nick and Priyanka have been able to reunite. They were seen sightseeing together in London in Dec. 2020, and also reunited in the English city once again in early March! They will also be presenting together at the Grammy Awards airing on March 14.